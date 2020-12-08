Researchers from the University of Florida are evaluating the connection between antihistamines and COVID 19 infection rates.

Millions of Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but some antihistamines could lessen the chances of catching the virus.

“There was kind of an ‘AHA!’ moment when we saw the strength of the association between usage of these particular drugs and your likely hood of having a positive SARS-COV2 test,” said UF Immunologist/Associate Professor, David Ostrov.”

SARS-COV2 is the virus that attacks cells and causes COVID-19. Prescription drugs, Hydroxyzine and Azelastine and over the counter drug, Diphenhydramine, also known as Benadryl, may interfere with the virus.