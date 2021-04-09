A New York woman is the first successful recipient of a trachea transplantation. The procedure was conducted at Mount Sinai in New York and is the first-ever human trachea transplant.

The surgery took about 18 hours and about 50 specialists, including surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists, airway specialists and residents.



Genden said they are monitoring Sein closely and she’s shown no signs of rejecting the new trachea.”She’s actually done incredibly well, frankly, better than we ever thought she would,” Genden said.



“What’s really interesting is is that her cells are growing into the donor trachea. So the donor trachea is slowly becoming her own.”

