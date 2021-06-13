A CVS subsidiary launched a program to help patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) better manage their own care.

The offering, launched as part of the broader AccordantRare Care initiative, connects patients with the disease to Caremark nurses who will check in with them regularly and help with understanding medications, identifying risks and screening for comorbidities.

PAH is a rare, serious lung condition in which the blood vessels in the lungs narrow, leading to high blood pressure in the pulmonary artery. If untreated, it can lead to complications including heart failure.

Because the disease is complex and may require a complicated treatment regimen, patients may feel overwhelmed and unable to take an active role in managing their condition, said Andrew Krueger, M.D., senior medical director at Accordant Health Services, in an interview with Fierce Healthcare.

Connecting with patients often and at multiple touchpoints can ensure they’re equipped to adhere appropriately to their treatment plans and identify potential signs of worsening disease more quickly.