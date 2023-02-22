RapidAI, a healthcare technology company, has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Rapid RV/LV, a tool designed to help physicians quickly assess the ratio between the right ventricle (RV) and the left ventricle (LV), a key indicator of pulmonary embolism (PE) severity.

Rapid RV/LV uses artificial intelligence to analyze computerized tomography pulmonary angiograms (CTPA) and automatically calculate the RV/LV ratio within minutes of the scan. This enables physicians to conduct risk stratification for patients with right heart strain more quickly, according to a press release by RapidAI.

“Rapid PE streamlines the care pathway from the moment a suspected PE patient is scanned, to diagnosis and through treatment, reducing the complexities that come with managing PE, helping teams triage patients faster, and reducing overall time to treatment,” says Karim Karti, CEO of RapidAI, in a press release. “The FDA clearance of Rapid RV/LV further enhances our PE solution by providing physicians with an immediate view into patients suffering from RV strain, which is critical to getting the right patients to the right care as fast as possible. This is yet another step toward delivering AI-based solutions that help physicians further enhance patient care and impact patient outcomes to ultimately improve quality of life, something we are very proud to be part of.”

As a component of the Rapid PE solution, the key benefits of Rapid RV/LV include:

Quickly identifies patients with possible right heart strain

Reduces time to diagnosis

Reduces variability and standardizes RV/LV measurement

“Elevated risk PE is a treatable disease, but it is underdiagnosed. Rapid RV/LV will be key in identifying PE patients with right heart strain,” says Peter Monteleone, MD, interventional cardiologist at Ascension Texas Cardiovascular, in the press release. “The ability to access the RV/LV ratio along with CTPA images will allow clinicians to quickly identify patients who would benefit from further treatment, improving patient outcomes and saving lives. This will have a profound impact on our PE program here at Ascension.”