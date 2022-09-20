This survey was made to gauge how patients felt about the lung cancer clinical pathway: pre-diagnosis care, diagnosis, treatment information, and staff support.

Of the nearly 16,000 people diagnosed with lung cancer who responded to the survey between 2009 and 2015, 53.6% were male and 58.8% were between the ages of 65 to 80. Patients who were female were more likely to report negative experiences than male patients, as were nonwhite patients. When grouped by stage at diagnosis, patients with stage IIA-IIB cancer reported the most positive experiences. Patients who were diagnosed via the two-week wait route or emergency presentation reported more positive experiences, while patients diagnosed via emergency presentation reported more negative ones.

Patients aged 65 to 80 reported more positive experiences than other age groups. Patients over the age of 80 reported positive experiences for a number of pathway elements, but reported negative experiences regarding clinical staff support. Patients who received treatment, though, tended to rate their experience with staff very positively. Patients in stage IIA-IIB reported the most positive experiences in terms of information provided about their diagnosis. Those who were seen to be in the most socioeconomically deprived areas reported generally positive experiences, but were more likely to report conflicting experiences with receiving information. Read more here.