“The SHAWL [Sexual Health Assessment in Women with Lung Cancer] study is about bringing women’s sexuality to the forefront of scientific discussions because it has been significantly understudied,” said researcher Dr. Narjust Florez (Duma), associate director for the Cancer Care Equity Program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. “When comparing the information before lung cancer diagnosis and after lung cancer diagnosis, the difference is staggering. Lung cancer significantly affects the sexual health of these women.”

For the study, participants were asked about sexual activity before lung cancer and during the 30 days before they completed the survey.

In all, 249 women completed the survey. Within the month, 53% had sexual activity with themselves or someone else; 77% had little to no interest in sex; and 67% rarely or never wanted to have sex. Read more here.