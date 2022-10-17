Biodesix received a U.S. Federal Supply Schedule contract, which includes the Veterans Health Administration.

The company said the contract covers its entire lung diagnostic portfolio, including Nodify XL2, Nodify CDT, VeriStrat, GeneStrat ddPCR, and GeneStrat NGS testing. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is the largest integrated healthcare system in the U.S. and provides care at 1,298 facilities, including 171 VA Medical Centers and 1,113 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity to more than 9 million veterans enrolled in the VA health care program. Biodesix offers healthcare providers and patients a comprehensive suite of diagnostic tests capable of supporting clinical decision-making across the lung cancer continuum, from initial risk assessment of lung nodules with the Nodify Lung testing strategy to post-cancer diagnosis treatment guidance and monitoring with the IQLung testing strategy. Read more here.

Surgeons often take a fifth of the lungs to remove a small tumor, but there might be a better way

A new surgical program for early-stage lung cancers could remove less of the lung. It’s called A-PLUS or Ambulatory Precision Lung Sparing surgery. With it, Bharat hopes to push forward the emerging idea that in early-stage lung cancers, surgeons should take less of the lung out. But what exactly is the best way to do that, for which patients, and how much of the lung ought to be excised is a subject of fierce debate among thoracic surgeons. “It’s somewhat controversial,” said Jeff Velotta, a thoracic surgeon at Kaiser Permanente Northern California and an adjunct assistant professor at the University of California, San Francisco. “The trials on this are only just coming out.” Read more here.

Woman’s long Covid diagnosis was lung cancer