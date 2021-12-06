Prodol Meditec, SA, manufacturer of the Airtraq video laryngoscope and camera system, has selected Mercury Medical as their exclusive North America distributor for their video laryngoscope product line, according to an announcement from the company.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Airtraq in this endeavor to advance intubation practices. The clinical evidence supporting Airtraq’s superior performance is strong and aligned with Mercury Medical’s mission,” says John Gargaro, MD, president and CEO of Mercury Medical, in a statement.

Airtraq’s video laryngoscopy uses an ETT channel guide to reduce intubation time. The fully disposable system with its 90-degree shape works with the anatomy minimizing the need for hyperextension while reducing force.

Airtraq facilitates intubation from any position and the optional Wi-Fi camera offers video recording and auto-recording options.

The distributor agreement, effective January 1, 2022, includes distribution in Canada and Puerto Rico.