A report from Reuters describes how a shortage of oxygen tanks in Mexico is compounding the impact of the pandemic.

In the metro area, home to some 22 million people, more than 20 medical oxygen distributors consulted by Reuters this week had no tanks in stock. Lines stretch for hours at the few stores with available inventory.

If buyers do get lucky, the price to refill a 24-hour tank costs around $160, more than 20 times the country’s minimum daily wage of about $7 and a four-fold rise since just the end of last year, as demand outstrips supply.

As a result, many people are finding it impossible to buy or rent the vital tanks for relatives suffering from COVID-19.