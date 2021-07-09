MGC Diagnostics, a leader in cardiopulmonary diagnostic systems, is sponsoring an educational giveaway for the respiratory care industry. MGC is giving away 20 signed copies of Ruppel’s Manual of Pulmonary Function Testing (11th edition), signed by authors Gregg Ruppel and Carl Mottram.

More information on the giveaway, including how to register, is available at mgcdiagnostics.com/in-the-know.

The registration deadline is July 31, 2021. (Winners will be notified via email.)

From MGC:

“Through the years, MGC Diagnostics has been deeply committed to supporting and providing speakers for diagnostic seminars and webinars in addition to state, national & international conferences, as well as other forums throughout the world. We truly believe that knowledge is power, and that the more information you have, the better you can serve your patients and staff.



One of the “go to” references used by technologists for diagnostic testing has been “Ruppel’s Manual of Pulmonary Function Testing”. This textbook, which began in 1975, was originally authored by Gregg Ruppel and is now in its 11th edition under the care of Carl Mottram. The information this book has provided to so many has proven to be invaluable.



WE APPRECIATE YOU! To show our appreciation to those who perform diagnostic testing, MGC Diagnostics is giving away 20 of these books. But the best part is that each book has been individually autographed by both Gregg and Carl – a sure collector’s item.