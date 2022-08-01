Starting out

There are many areas that the university can help. One particular area that is available is an online degree in respiratory therapy. There are several points that a person can enter the program, which gives it a diverse opportunity for student growth. If you are someone just looking to go back to school, our UC Clermont and Cincinnati State programs can put you on track to receive an Associate of Science in Respiratory Therapy (ASRT). This will set you up to receive Registered Respiratory Therapy (RRT) certification. Once you have that, you can start working within the Respiratory Care space.

If you already have your RRT certification, then maybe the Bachelor’s in Respiratory Therapy is the way to go. Some of the natural hurdles that you may run into like the distance to class can easily be overcome since this program is 100% online, making the respiratory therapy program always near to you. Once in the program, all students receive a dedicated Student Success Coordinators. Their role helps you figure out the hurdles of books, timing on when classes start, and other items. Clearing the way for you to fully focus on your courses and creating a path to a better career.

Respiratory Therapy Leadership

Lastly, if you are looking to move away from the bedside, the Master’s in Respiratory Therapy might provide the right opportunity. This degree allows you to move into a leadership role within the pulmonary space. The MSRT degree has three concentrations, including Health Administration, Health Informatics, and Education. All of these concentrations are geared to give you leadership skills while continuing to enhance your technical skills.

This time of year is an opportunity for growth and rebirth. Right now is the perfect time to take that first step. All you have to do is click on the links above and fill out a form. That’s right! Your future is just a click away!

From there, the University of Cincinnati Online will work with you every step of the way until you achieve that New Year’s goal.