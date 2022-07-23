Have you ever wondered how to apply for a Bachelor’s in Respiratory Therapy degree? Many things go into deciding the right time to get it. Decisions like programs nearby, what the curriculum looks like, or time commitments can have a big impact on understanding if a program is right for you.

The University of Cincinnati’s online Respiratory Therapy program does its best to answer as many of these questions upfront so that you know exactly what you are getting with your degree. There are several steps to enroll in their BSRT program. Here’s how to navigate your way to a seat in the next semester!

What prior experience do I need?

The University of Cincinnati’s Bachelor’s in Respiratory Therapy degree is a degree advancement program. A student must receive an Associate degree (ASRT) from a regionally or nationally accredited school. The University of Cincinnati has a list of schools that already have articulation agreements in place, which can be found here. If your school is not listed, not to worry! There are many schools that UC Online will work with to make sure you take the next step in your career.

Once you have your ASRT, the next item is to obtain the Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) credential. This is one of the key steps to helping you get into school. This credential puts you in a position to understand key concepts and positively impact course discussions. Ultimately, it is one of the factors that can help lead you towards a successful experience during the program and set you up for an even better experience in your professional work down the road.

What is needed once I apply for the Bachelor’s in Respiratory Therapy program?

Submitting an application is your next step in the process of getting into the program. There are a few items that the University of Cincinnati will need in order to ensure your file can be reviewed properly. These items include:

University Application

Conferred Degree

All Transcripts from Prior Universities

CRT or RRT

GER

GPA

Once you submit everything on this checklist, you on your way!