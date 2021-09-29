Vitalograph USA Inc is hosting a free webinar titled “Challenges of Medication Application” on Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET.

The program, which will feature presenter Lorene Alba, AE-C, director of Education for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, is part of Vitalograph’s “Lunch and Learn Webinar Series.”

The webinar is designed for healthcare providers, respiratory therapists, asthma educators, and nurses. The goal of the program is to help clinicians understand:

How to properly use asthma devices;

How to determine the best asthma delivery device;

How to incorporate health literacy into all your resources; and

How to use the teach-back method.

The program is pending for 1.0 contact hours of Continuing Respiratory Care Education (CRCE) credits by the American Association for Respiratory Care.

More information — including how to register — is available here.