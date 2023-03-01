Dynarex Corp is now accepting applications for the 2023 “We Care Like Family” Scholarship — Distributor Employee Program, open to children of employees of active Dynarex distributors.

Dynarex will award more than $5,000 to assist students pursuing educational opportunities in the medical field and other areas of study. Scholarship funds will be awarded to five first-place winners, each receiving $1,000, and two second-place winners, both receiving $500.

“This exciting scholarship program will help supplement tuition and other expenses associated with post-secondary education, such as textbooks, school supplies, and transportation,” says John Burns, Dynarex University corporate training and events director, in a press release. “This is just another example of how much Dynarex values its distributors and reinforces our guiding principle, ‘We Care Like Family.'”

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and currently attending or applying to a post-secondary educational institution or trade school. Applications must be received by May 31. Scholarships will be awarded on or about July 15.

“We are so proud to have the opportunity to help our distributors and their employees further their children’s education,” says Burns in a press release. “We look forward to witnessing the many meaningful contributions these young people will make in our communities in the years ahead.”

Full eligibility requirements and application guidelines can be found here, or email Burns at [email protected].