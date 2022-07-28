Different Tracks Within the Master’s of Respiratory Therapy Program

Whenever someone is deciding to go back for a Master’s degree the question inevitably circles back to “why”? What is the point of putting in years of hard work, money, or other sacrifices to obtain an advanced degree?

While this question can really only be answered on an individual basis, there are many reasons most students have in common. Some decide to go back to further their careers. Others go back because they want to move in a different direction or because they want to have a positive influence on others beyond what their current role offers.

All of these reasons (and more) can have a profound impact on the decision-making process that goes into your future job scope.

For those of you seeking to advance as a respiratory therapist, a Master of Science in Respiratory Therapy from UC Online offers several different tracks you can take to make the career move that suits you best — whether it’s leadership, informatics, or an educational role.

Choose from Three Respiratory Therapy Tracks at UC Online

The University of Cincinnati Online offers three tracks that can help you develop a new set of skills to move you from direct patient care and into a functional role designed to help other respiratory therapists, healthcare workers, and students.

Education — Step completely out of direct patient care and learn how to train the next generation of respiratory therapists. Health Administration — Learn to manage a team and provide oversight in a leadership role. Health Informatics — Learn how to shift your focus from patient care to instead focus on utilizing data, technology, and analysis to innovate within the healthcare industry.

Education

Are you someone who enjoys the teaching aspects of your job? Do you wish to impart what you have learned as a respiratory therapist to the next generation of therapists? Do you have a desire to move away from the bedside and into the classroom to foster the development of future respiratory therapists? If so, the education track might be a perfect fit for you.

In the education track, your respiratory therapist education will cover the core information needed to teach respiratory therapy, focusing on the fundamental teaching skills for respiratory care and other healthcare professionals as well as how best to transition from a clinician into an educator. The hierarchy of respiratory education, credentialing, and accreditation will also be covered, as well as how to teach in both blended and online environments.

Respiratory therapists who obtain their master’s with a concentration in education can expect to earn an annual average salary of $133,310. And, as the population continues to age, the need for the next generation of postsecondary health specialties teachers is only expected to increase.

Health Administration

Do you long to be a leader within respiratory therapy in the healthcare space? Do you wish to oversee a team while providing executive leadership and oversight within a respiratory care unit? Do you want to help shape the strategic vision and direction of a respiratory therapy unit moving forward? If you answered yes you should consider taking a health administration path.

In a health administration track, you will learn about leadership theory and practice by blending discussion of research and theory with practical suggestions for improving leadership effectiveness in the healthcare environment. You’ll also be exposed to and learn to demonstrate the mastery of content necessary to lead a clinical or academic unit, as well as learn to enhance your own leadership style.

Individuals with a master’s degree working in health administration can expect to earn an median annual salary of $93,000. In addition, employment of medical and health services managers is projected to grow 32 percent through 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations.

Health Informatics

Do you have a respiratory therapy degree but have always had an interest in information technology? Then the health informatics track could be the best route to go within the MSRT program. Health informatics focuses on data analytics, technology, and innovation within the healthcare industry. As the health industry continues to move toward a digital world, this concentration can help you stay ahead of the curve.

In choosing the health informatics track, you will learn the discipline of health informatics and emerging trends in the field. You’ll be introduced to various information systems, technologies, and applications utilized in the context of health, healthcare, and how it fits in the pulmonary space.

Those with a master’s degree working in the field of health informatics can expect to earn an average annual salary of $93,000. In addition, this field expects a typical growth rate of 9 percent from 2020 to 2030s.

Why Choose UCO?

Respiratory therapists play a critical role in the health and status of patients across the globe. No matter where you want to take your career, you can trust that UC Online has the track for you. You’ll learn from nationally recognized faculty, enjoy application-to-graduation support, and create an academic path specifically suited for your lifestyle and goals — and you’ll do it all without setting foot on campus.