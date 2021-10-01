The American Lung Association in Greater Chicago will host a free 90-min webinar on the latest advances in the lung cancer continuum on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 6:30 pm ET.

The virtual event is designed for physicians, registered nurses, nurse navigators, respiratory therapists and other health professionals. Attendees will learn about optimizing lung cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment for a disease that remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the US.

Panelists include:

Sangeeta Bhorade , MD – medical director of interstitial lung disease at Veracyte Inc.; board member at the American Lung Association

, MD medical director of interstitial lung disease at Veracyte Inc.; board member at the American Lung Association Neeraj R. Desai , MD, MBA, FCCP, FACP, D-AABIP – medical director at AMITA Health; associate professor of medicine at UI Health; board member at the American Lung Association

, MD, MBA, FCCP, FACP, D-AABIP medical director at AMITA Health; associate professor of medicine at UI Health; board member at the American Lung Association Jessica Donington , MD, MSCR – professor of surgery and chief of the section of thoracic surgery at UChicago Medicine

, MD, MSCR – professor of surgery and chief of the section of thoracic surgery at UChicago Medicine Jyoti Patel, MD – medical director of thoracic oncology at Northwestern Medicine; assistant director for clinical research at the Lurie Cancer Center; associate vice-chair for clinical research in the department of medicine

More information, including how to register, is available at LungCancerWebinar.org.