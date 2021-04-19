The American Thoracic Society will host the ATS 2021 International Conference from May 14-19, 2021 in a virtual format. The conference will be headlined by NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who will deliver remarks during the opening ceremony. The title of his talk is “COVID-19 in 2021: Lessons Learned and Remaining Challenges.”

Key topics at the conference will include:

A01 Rehabilitation and COVID-19: Opportunities and Challenges

B10 Improving Research, Operations, and Clinical Care for the Next Pandemic: COVID-19 Lessons

A11 ATS President’s Symposium: Can Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Respiratory Health Be Eliminated?

Keynote Series K001 Vaccines on the Horizon: Implications for Practice and Policy – Kristen Feemster, MD, MPH, MSHP K002 Breathing New Life into Research and Practice with Sex and Gender Science – Cara Tannenbaum, MDCM, MSc K003 Crisis Communication in a Respiratory Pandemic: The Complicated Intersection of Media, Data, and Politics – Vinay Gupta, MD, MPA, MSt K004 The Climate Gap: Connecting Equity and Sustainability to Advance Environmental Justice – Rachel Morello-Frosch, PhD, MPH



