The American Lung Association will host a virtual COPD Educator Course on October 20, 26 and 28, 2021 to educate healthcare professionals about COPD.

The COPD Educator Course is a continuing education event that provides healthcare professionals with a thorough overview of COPD information and will offer up to 14 CEUs and CMEs.

Healthcare professionals are invited to join for a detailed look at COPD with presentations covering Diagnosis and Management, spirometry, Tobacco Cessation, Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Oxygen Therapy, Reducing Readmissions, and more. This course is geared toward respiratory therapists, internal medicine nurses, pulmonary nurses, nurse practitioners, home health care staff, care managers, and pharmacists.

October 20, 26, 28, 2021 (three partial days) Time: 9:00am CT to 2:00pm CT each day

9:00am CT to 2:00pm CT each day Where: Virtual program, online

Registration is available on the American Lung Association website.