The American Association for Respiratory Care has announced its upcoming 2021 International Congress is now a fully virtual event scheduled for December 1, 3, 7, and 9, 2021.

AARC 2021 had been slated as in in-person event in Phoenix, Arizona on November 6-9, 2021.

According to an Aug 16 email to the organization’s corporate partners, the change was made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and health and safety protocols.

“After careful consideration of the persistence of the pandemic, and out of the abundance of caution for our attendees, the American Association for Respiratory Care must cancel face-to-face participation in AARC Congress 2021. Attendee health and safety remain a top concern,” the AARC said via email. “As much as we want to meet again in-person, now is still not the time. With many of our members working on the front lines, we want to help ensure their safety and provide flexibility during this challenging time.”

According to the AARC, the virtual event will include learning sessions across all subject areas, our annual plenaries, virtual exhibit hall, networking opportunities, and games.